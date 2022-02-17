CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

NYSE:CF traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,332. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

