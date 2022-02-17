Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $837.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.