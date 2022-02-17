Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 340,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

