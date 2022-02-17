Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 243.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 35.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

