Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,548 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

