Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,060 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.08 million, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

