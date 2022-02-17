Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

