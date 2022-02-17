Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.62 and traded as low as $18.50. Cengage Learning Holdings II shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through six segments: U.S. Higher Education, International Higher Education, Secondary Education, Workforce Skills, English Language Teaching, and Research.

