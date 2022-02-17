Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.62 and traded as low as $18.50. Cengage Learning Holdings II shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 0 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)
