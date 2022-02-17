Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Position Trimmed by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,436 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 7.6% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $59,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

