Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $180.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of CE opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. Celanese has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

