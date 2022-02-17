Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $180.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of CE opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. Celanese has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.