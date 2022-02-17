Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 10,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,601. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

