Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 57,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,601. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.