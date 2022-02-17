Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS.
Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.
Several research firms have commented on FUN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
