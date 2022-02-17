Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FUN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.