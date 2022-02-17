Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Shares of CBOE opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

