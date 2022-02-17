Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.88

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 260509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

