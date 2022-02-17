Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.88

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 260509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

