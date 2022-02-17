Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $595.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

