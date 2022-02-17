Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

