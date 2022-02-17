Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CA stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.19 ($19.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($26.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.14.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

