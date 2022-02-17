Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €146.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €179.38 ($203.84).

AFX stock opened at €140.10 ($159.20) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a one year high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 52.80.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

