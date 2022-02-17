CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.89.
In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.