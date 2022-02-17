CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

