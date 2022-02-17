Capula Management Ltd Sells 3,249 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

FAST stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

