Capula Management Ltd Sells 251 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $155.82 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

