Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,278 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

