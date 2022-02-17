Capula Management Ltd Makes New $303,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $5,136,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

