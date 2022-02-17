Capula Management Ltd Makes New $286,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $39.09 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.