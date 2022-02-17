Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 144 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,506.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,620.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,792.02. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.