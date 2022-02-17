Capital World Investors Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,668,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,039 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $349,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,674,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

