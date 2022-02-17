Capital World Investors Purchases 215,816 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $198,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

UAL stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.