Capital World Investors Purchases 1,479 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,355,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Bumble were worth $267,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 459,566 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.