Capital World Investors Lowers Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,129,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,147 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $175,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,223 shares of company stock worth $3,983,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

