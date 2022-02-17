Capital World Investors Acquires 23 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in NVR were worth $312,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,113.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,525.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,251.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.