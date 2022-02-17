Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,828,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.23% of RocketLab as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $161,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RKLB opened at 9.94 on Thursday. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.00.
About RocketLab
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
