Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,828,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.23% of RocketLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $161,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKLB opened at 9.94 on Thursday. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.67.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.00.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

