Capital Research Global Investors Sells 367,659 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.80% of Qualtrics International worth $185,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $20,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock worth $31,460,239. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

