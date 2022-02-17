Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 156.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Semtech were worth $66,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

