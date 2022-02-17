Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $201,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7,371.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,851,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of BSY opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

