Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 49,210 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.24% of Palo Alto Networks worth $113,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $526.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.