Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Overweight

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

