Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Up 10.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 84,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,007,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on CANO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $306,575 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 189,089 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

