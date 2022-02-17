Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$47.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

CWB opened at C$38.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.35. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$28.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

