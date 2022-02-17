Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,522 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.7% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $101,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

