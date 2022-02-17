Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.48

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.48 and last traded at C$68.23, with a volume of 1752767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,622 shares in the company, valued at C$106,494,816.52. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total transaction of C$1,494,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,647,757.98. Insiders sold 323,329 shares of company stock worth $18,775,834 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

