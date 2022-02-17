California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam increased its position in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 85.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.30. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.