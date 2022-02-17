California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,472 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $25,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $3,175,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,565 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

