California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,979 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

