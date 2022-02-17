California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,571 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 72.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

