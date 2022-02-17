California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 209 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,020 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

