Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $133,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 59.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $22,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

