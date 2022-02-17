CAE Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$29.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

