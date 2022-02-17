C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock worth $4,622,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

